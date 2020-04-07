QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $2.69 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.04717603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00067936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

