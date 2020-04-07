QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0102 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $98,417.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.04690859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,833,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

