Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $499,936.38 and $36,297.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

