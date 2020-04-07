Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

