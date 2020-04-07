Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.00. 94,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

