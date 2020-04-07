Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 3.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.