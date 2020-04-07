Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.28. 10,180,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.