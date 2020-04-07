Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY remained flat at $$18.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

