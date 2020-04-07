Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00.

NYSE CUK traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4,644.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

