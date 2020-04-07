Rankingball Gold (RBG) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

