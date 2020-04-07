Rapids Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $380.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $278,718.87 and $380.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02592019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00204449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

