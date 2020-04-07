Rate3 Price Down 5.5% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Coinrail and ABCC. Rate3 has a total market cap of $412,698.65 and approximately $62,779.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.04690859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037145 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinrail, BitForex, Ethfinex, DEx.top, FCoin, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.