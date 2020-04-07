Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $99.73 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM, Upbit and TradeOgre. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054060 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,891,795,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit, Nanex, TradeOgre, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.