Raymond James Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $130.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

