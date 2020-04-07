Raymond James Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

