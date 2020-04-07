Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 160.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RETA opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

