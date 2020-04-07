Rebecca Ann Shelley Purchases 1,944 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

HFG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,014 ($13.34). 84,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 982.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.78. The company has a market cap of $833.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. Hilton Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.