Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

4/2/2020 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/20/2020 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/18/2020 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ambarella had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/26/2020 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 534,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $126,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

