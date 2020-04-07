Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

4/2/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $147.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

2/7/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

