Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lamb Weston (LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Lamb Weston had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lamb Weston had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s shares received a boost after second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year. The top-line growth was supported by robust volumes and price/mix. Moreover, the BSW buyout contributed to the bottom line and aided volume growth. Marvel Packers and Ready Meals buyouts also drove volumes. Further, the company is on track with capacity boosting endeavors. To this end, Lamb Weston completed the expansion of a facility located at Hermiston. Also, management raised net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2020. However, rising input and manufacturing costs have been a headwind. Also, higher SG&A expenses and poor potato harvest conditions in Europe are concerns.”

Shares of LW stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

