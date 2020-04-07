Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Panasonic (PCRFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY):

4/1/2020 – Panasonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2020 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Panasonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2020 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company's shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. "

3/16/2020 – Panasonic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Panasonic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PCRFY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Panasonic Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

