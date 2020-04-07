Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/2/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE:SRC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 147,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

