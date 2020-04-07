Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently:

4/7/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

4/2/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

2/24/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/24/2020 – Floor & Decor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/17/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

