Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hammerson (HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS: HMSNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/1/2020 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2020 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Hammerson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Hammerson plc has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

