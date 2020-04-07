Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DDAIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):

4/6/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

4/6/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2020 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Daimler nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

3/25/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating.

3/18/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/12/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Daimler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/3/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Daimler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/13/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

