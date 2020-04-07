Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/27/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

3/23/2020 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

3/20/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

3/16/2020 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,379,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,471,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,997,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,693,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

