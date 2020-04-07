RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

