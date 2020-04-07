Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Acquires A$28,650.00 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Ian MacPherson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$28,650.00 ($20,319.15).

Shares of ASX RED traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.20 ($0.14). 13,639,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. The company has a market cap of $242.79 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red 5 Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of A$0.40 ($0.28).

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

