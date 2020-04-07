ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.81 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $46,687.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Crex24 and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.01011730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00237290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00174243 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007140 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060823 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bleutrade, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

