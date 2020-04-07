Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE REG traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 111,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

