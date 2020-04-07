Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $604.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $600.00 to $604.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.92.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.93. 537,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,271. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.53 and its 200 day moving average is $370.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $12,717,414. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.