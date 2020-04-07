Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 790,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,253,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.