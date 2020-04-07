Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

RGA stock traded up $12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

