REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

