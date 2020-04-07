Ren (REN) One Day Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

