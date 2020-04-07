Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 41,530 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.