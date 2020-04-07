Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,807,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.78% of Hi-Crush as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.08.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

