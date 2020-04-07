Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.