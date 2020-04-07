Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. Middlefield Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

