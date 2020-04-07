Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 591,174 Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.38% of Organovo worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 550,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Organovo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.