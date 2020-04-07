Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 35,500 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

