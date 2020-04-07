Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

