Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

