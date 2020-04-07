Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Weyco Group worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 5,149.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEYS opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

