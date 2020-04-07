Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.38% of Zafgen worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zafgen by 181.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zafgen by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 185,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zafgen stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zafgen Inc has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

