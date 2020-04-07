Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

