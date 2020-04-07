Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Ferroglobe worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ GSM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.