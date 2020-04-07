Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.40% of PFSweb worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.19.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

