Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.19. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

