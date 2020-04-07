Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Blue Capital Reinsurance worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BCRH opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $6.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Blue Capital Reinsurance’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.